UrduPoint.com

England Spinner Leach Ruled Out Of Ashes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM

England spinner Leach ruled out of Ashes

London, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :England's Ashes preparations were dealt a blow on Sunday as frontline spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a lower back stress fracture.

The 31-year-old developed the injury as England wrapped up victory in a lone Test against Ireland on Saturday.

"A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series," the England and Wales cricket board said in a statement.

No replacement for the Somerset left-armer has been announced, but Leach's absence leaves a big gap to fill for the selectors for the showdown against Australia.

He was the only spinner named in the 16-man squad on Saturday for the first two Tests and England's depth in that area will now be tested.

England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes could opt for an all-seam attack, with Joe Root providing a spin option.

But that could be a risky approach with doubts over how many overs Stokes will be fit to bowl due to a knee injury.

Leach impressed during the winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand to improve his Test tally to 124 wickets in 35 matches.

But teenager Rehan Ahmed also shone on his Test debut in Pakistan, taking seven wickets in one match at an average of less than 20 runs.

Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks is also in contention after he started the first two Tests in Pakistan.

The first of the five-Test Ashes series gets underway on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Australia London Tours Wales Ireland June Sunday Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

8 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.