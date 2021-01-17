UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Spinners Deal Key Blows In First Sri Lanka Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

England spinners deal key blows in first Sri Lanka Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :England spinners claimed three key wickets on Sunday to tighten the noose around Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test in Galle.

Off-spinner Dom Bess removed Dinesh Chandimal (20) and Niroshan Dickwella (29) while left-armer Jack Leach sent back Dasun Shanaka to reduce the hosts to 302-7 at tea in their second innings.

Sri Lanka, who were bundled out for 135 runs in their first innings, are just 16 runs ahead of England with four sessions of play remaining.

Angelo Mathews struck a fighting half-century, his 36th in Tests, to hold fort at one end after opener Lahiru Thirimanne made 111 to steady the innings.

This was Thirimanne's second hundred of his Test career and his first in seven years.

Mathews was batting on 51 with Wanindu Hasaranga (3) at the break.

England, who made 421 in their first innings on the back of a fine double century by skipper Joe Root, struck in the first over after lunch, with Bess having Chandimal caught at first slip.

Mathews stitched a 48-run partnership with Dickwella before the wicketkeeper-batsman nicked one behind off Bess.

England took a review against Mathews after the on-field umpire ruled not out to an lbw appeal from Bess. However replays showed the ball was missing the stumps.

The match is being played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Related Topics

Century Sri Lanka Fine Galle Dasun Shanaka Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.