England start Euro 2020 campaign with narrow win over Croatia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :England edged to a 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday as Raheem Sterling scored a second-half winner at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's men exacted a measure of revenge for their 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia thanks to Manchester City winger Sterling's first goal at a major tournament in the 57th minute.