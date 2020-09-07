England striker Wilson, Fraser reunited at Newcastle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Newcastle reunited former Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser on Monday to add some much-needed firepower to the Magpies' attack ahead of the new Premier League season.

England international Wilson signed a four-year deal after a £20 million ($26 million) fee was agreed with the Cherries, while Fraser penned a five-year contract on a free transfer after his contract on the south coast expired.

Wilson and Fraser formed a potent partnership at their former club, combining for 12 goals in the 2018/19 season, but both suffered from injuries and a loss of form as Bournemouth's five-season stay in the Premier League came to an end in July.

"The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs," said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

"He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago." Wilson, who was also wanted by Aston Villa, is relishing the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of some of the cub's biggest Names.

He said: "From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that." Fraser has not played since March after he refused to extend his Bournemouth contract after the Premier League's three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish international had been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal just a year ago, but is hoping the move to Newcastle will relaunch his career.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for it - I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I've been getting," Fraser said in a club statement.

"It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

"So I'm really looking forward to it and I just can't wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong."Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign away to West Ham on Saturday.