England Strikes Leave India In Trouble At 154-4

Sun 07th February 2021

Chennai, India, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Spinner Dom Bess claimed two key India scalps including skipper Virat Kohli to put England in charge on day three of the opening Test on Sunday.

India reached 154 for four at tea in response to England's 578 in Chennai.

Cheteshwar Pujara was on 53 and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on 54. India need another 225 to avoid the follow-on.

Kohli and Pujara were looking to rebuild after fast bowler Jofra Archer removed openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, but Bess broke through with his off spin.

Bess's ball outside the off stump spun sharply as Kohli pressed forward only to get an inside edge for a catch at short leg. He made 11.

Bess struck again in his next over with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for one as captain Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch diving towards his left at cover, leaving India on 73-4.

Pant took on the spinners, hitting four sixes off Jack Leach's left-arm spin. He reached his 50 off 40 balls with a four off Leach.

Earlier Archer had Sharma caught behind for six in the fourth over. James Anderson took a low diving catch to cut short a promising start by Shubman Gill, who made 29 off 28 balls, including five boundaries.

England's innings, which resumed on 555-8, ended inside the first hour of play. Paceman Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each.

Root on Saturday became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test before being dismissed for 218.

