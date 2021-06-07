UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Suspension For Robinson Over Racist Tweets 'over The Top': Minister

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

England suspension for Robinson over racist tweets 'over the top': minister

London, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :English cricket's ruling body has gone "over the top" by suspending paceman Ollie Robinson over historical racist and sexist tweets, culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

He urged the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) to "think again" over the sanction for the 27-year-old.

Robinson -- who impressed with ball and bat in his debut Test against New Zealand, which finished in a draw on Sunday -- has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation following tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

"Ollie Robinson's tweets were offensive and wrong," Dowden said.

"They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.

"The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again." The paceman led England's attack with 4-75 in the first innings of the first Test at Lord's and followed up with 3-26 in the second innings while also making a useful 42 with the bat.

Robinson, in a statement issued after play on Wednesday, said he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by the posts.

"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist," he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Sports Man Wales Sunday All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

43 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.