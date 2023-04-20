UrduPoint.com

England Test Coach McCullum Cleared Of Breaching Anti-corruption Code

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

England Test coach McCullum cleared of breaching anti-corruption code

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :England Test coach Brendon McCullum has been cleared by the England and Wales cricket board of breaching its anti-corruption code and will face no further action over his involvement with an online betting business.

Reports said the New Zealander had stepped back from his commercial role with 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered bookmaker for whom he has appeared in several online advertisements.

Last month, a video was posted on McCullum's official Facebook page showing him promoting the company's Indian Premier League markets ahead of the season.

Players, coaches and officials taking part in or encouraging betting on matches is prohibited under the ECB code, prompting the governing body to announce it was "exploring" McCullum's links with 22Bet.

But the ECB announced on Wednesday that McCullum had done nothing contrary to the code, which does not prevent players or officials from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organisations.

An ECB spokesman said: "Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective.

"We can confirm that no further action will be taken."Reports said McCullum, who has won 10 of 12 matches and been credited with revolutionising England's Test side alongside captain Ben Stokes, is ending his association with 22Bet.

England's next Test match is against Ireland at Lord's in June, before they host a five-match Ashes series against Australia.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Business Facebook Indian Premier League Company Wales Ireland June Market From Coach

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

19 seconds ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

1 hour ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

1 hour ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.