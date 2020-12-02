UrduPoint.com
England Thrash South Africa To Sweep T20 Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

England thrash South Africa to sweep T20 series

Cape Town, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :England beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday to complete a series clean sweep.

Chasing a seemingly challenging 192 to win, England breezed to victory with 14 balls to spare to move to the top of the T20I world rankings.

The world's top-ranked batsman in the format, Dawid Malan, finished 99 not out after sharing a 167-run unbroken stand for the second wicket with Jos Buttler, who ended unbeaten on 67.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

