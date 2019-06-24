Valenciennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :England are through to the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup after beating Cameroon 3-0 in the last 16 in Valenciennes on Sunday.

Captain Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood scored the goals for England as Cameroon were left furious at several refereeing decisions and looked set to walk off the pitch at one point.

England will play Norway in the quarter-finals in Le Havre on Thursday.