England Through To Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

England through to women's World Cup quarter-finals

Valenciennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :England are through to the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup after beating Cameroon 3-0 in the last 16 in Valenciennes on Sunday.

Captain Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood scored the goals for England as Cameroon were left furious at several refereeing decisions and looked set to walk off the pitch at one point.

England will play Norway in the quarter-finals in Le Havre on Thursday.

