England To End Legal Need To Self-isolate After Positive Covid Test
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid test in England would end on Thursday as part of a ramping down of rules.
"From this Thursday... we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test," he told MPs in parliament Monday.