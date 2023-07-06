England to face Spain in Euro Under-21 final

Paris, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer scored and set up two more goals as England beat Israel 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the final of the European Under-21 Championship where they will face Spain.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White atoned for missing a penalty by heading England into the lead shortly before half-time in Batumi.

He rose superbly to head Palmer's cross from the right over Israel goalkeeper Tomer Tzarfati, making up for dragging his earlier spot-kick wide after a foul on Anthony Gordon.

Palmer doubled the advantage just past the hour, sliding in at the far post to turn home Emile Smith Rowe's pass.

James Trafford saved Anan Khalaili's header from close range before Palmer teed up substitute Cameron Archer to rifle in a third goal in the final minute.

England will face Spain in Saturday's final as they bid to win the tournament for the first time since 1984. The Young Lions finished runners-up to Germany in 2009.

Spain cruised to a 5-1 victory over Ukraine in Bucharest to reach the final for the ninth time.

The five-time champions fell behind in the 13th minute to a goal from Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Artem Bondarenko.

But Abel Ruiz equalised with his third goal of the tournament and Oihan Sancet put Spain ahead in the 24th minute.

Second-half strikes from Antonio Blanco and Aimar Oroz ended Ukraine's hopes.

Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez, who scored in the quarter-final win against Switzerland, added a late fifth.