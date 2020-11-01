UrduPoint.com
England To Lockdown Again As Slovakia Tests Population For Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new four-week lockdown in England, which will join several European countries in imposing the measure for a second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, as Slovakia took a different tack and began testing its entire population.

The list of countries on the continent re-implementing stringent new restrictions on people's lives is fast expanding as Europe experiences a dizzying spike in Covid-19 cases, leading to widespread exasperation and sometimes violent protests.

Just minutes after Johnson's announcement, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced a partial lockdown for his country, with 70 percent of the population going back into lockdown.

Also on Saturday, Austria brought in a second lockdown of its own, while Greece declared a partial one. The new measures came just a day after France started its second lockdown and Belgium said it would tighten its measures.

