England To Play Austria And Romania Friendilies Ahead Of Euros

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

England to play Austria and Romania friendilies ahead of Euros

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :England will play home warm-up games against Austria and Romania in June ahead of the delayed 2020 European Championships, the Football Association announced Wednesday.

Both countries were meant to take part in friendly internationals against England last year before those fixtures were shelved when the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of Euro 2020.

The matches are now due to take place in England, with fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria playing on June 2 and Romania four days later. The venues have still to be confirmed.

A Football Association statement said: "With The FA continuing to work with the (British) Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant.

" Frank Lampard's penalty was all that separated the teams when England won 1-0 in their last home match against Austria in October 2005.

Romania have not played in England since a 1-1 draw at Wembley in October 1994.

England have been drawn against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D of Euro 2020, with the matches to be played at Wembley Stadium.

But before then, they are due to start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home fixtures against San Marino (March 25) and Poland (March 31) either side of a match away to Albania (March 28).

