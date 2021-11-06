UrduPoint.com

England Touch Down In Australia Ahead Of Ashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

England touch down in Australia ahead of Ashes

Brisbane, Australia, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Joe Root and Ben Stokes led the first wave of England's cricketing superstars to land in Brisbane Saturday ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against Australia.

The squad, still to be joined by members of England's Twenty20 World Cup side, walked through the terminal and into a waiting bus bound for 14 days' quarantine on the Gold Coast.

The early arrival gives the team a month to acclimatise to the Australian summer before the first Test starts on December 8.

Also among the arrivals was opening batsman Rory Burns, fast-bowler Jimmy Anderson and England stalwart Stuart Broad.

Although the team will be under strict quarantine, Cricket Australia confirmed players would be allowed to train at Metricon Stadium throughout their isolation period.

The talismanic Stokes, who has not played any cricket since July because of a finger injury and mental health issues, was only added to the 17-man squad last month.

Stokes made his Ashes debut in 2013/14, scoring a maiden Test century in tough batting conditions in Perth but failing to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.

But captain Root said India's 2-1 series win in Australia earlier this year gave his team confidence.

"One thing I think we can take a lot of heart and confidence from is the way India went and played there in their (Australia's) last home series," Root told a conference call on Tuesday.

"They took them on in their own way, they played to their strengths, but they didn't take a backward step at any stage."

Related Topics

India Cricket Century World Australia Gold Coast Brisbane Perth Anderson July December From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

36 minutes ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

9 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

8 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

8 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

8 hours ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.