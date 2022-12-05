England trio 'buzzing' after beating Senegal 3-0

DOHA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :England trio - Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham - all spoke of their satisfaction in the early hours of Monday morning after helping England reach Qatar World Cup quarters with a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal.

The round of 16 game witnessed the goals from Jordan Henderson, Kane and Bukayo Saka, with Foden and Bellingham having a role in the scoring.

England will meet defending champions France in the last eight.

"Knockout games are never easy. We've showed great maturity through the tournament. It's 3-0 against a really good side," said Kane, who praised the maturity of the squad.

"Their mentality was top from the beginning, and we took our chances when they came. We feel good. Three clean sheets in a row is really important," said Kane.

"It'll be a really tough game (against France) as they're reigning champions. It'll be a good battle. We'll recover nicely and get ready for the game," he concluded.

Foden admitted he was "buzzing with the result," but he also said, "it's knockout football, so we'll have to recover tomorrow and think about our next opponent, which is going to be really tough.

" "I've always spoken about bringing my club form to international level, and tonight was probably my best England game, so I'm really happy," said the Manchester City midfielder.

"France look the strongest in the competition. Everywhere you look they have talent. But we'll back ourselves on the day. We're confident," he added.

Foden also praised for 19-year-old Bellingham, who had another outstanding display.

"He's one of the most gifted players I've ever seen. I don't see a weakness in his game. He's got everything, and he's going to be the best midfielder in the world, for sure," said Foden.

Speaking higly of Henderson's goal, Bellingham said the "first 35 minutes were tough and it was one of those games when we needed to get the first goal. We knew when we did we'd be in a good position."