England Under-21 keeper Ramsdale rejoins Sheff Utd

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sheffield United have re-signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth in a deal worth £18.5 million ($24 million), the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Ramsdale, 22, began his career with the Blades before joining Bournemouth in 2017. He was voted the club's player of the season last term as the Cherries were relegated to the Championship.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to come back to a place I call home," said Ramsdale, who has signed a four-year deal.

"I'm just excited to get going, see the lads I left behind and meet the new ones now in the team.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave Bournemouth, but when a club comes in for you, shows that faith it has and is willing to pay this sort of money then obviously I've got to do a lot to repay it."Ramsdale will take over as the club's first-choice keeper from Dean Henderson, who has returned to parent club Manchester United after two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane.