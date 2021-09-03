UrduPoint.com

England Under-21 Match Called Off After Covid Outbreak

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :England's Under-21 match against Romania in Bucharest on Friday has been postponed after two positive coronavirus cases among the team's players and support staff.

Lee Carsley was set to take charge of his first game after he was appointed as England Under-21 boss in July.

But Carsley's maiden match will now be Tuesday's Euro 2023 qualifier against Kosovo in Milton Keynes after England decided not to travel to Romania.

"England men's under-21s will no longer travel to play Romania on Friday after two positive COVID-19 tests were reported within the party of players and support staff," an English Football Association statement said on Thursday.

"It has been decided to cancel the trip as a precaution and our thanks go to the Romanian Football Federation for their understanding.

"The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group, with the squad still based at St. George's Park.

"The Young Lions' focus will switch to preparing for next Tuesday's home fixture with Kosovo at MK Dons to mark the start of qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship."

