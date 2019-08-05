England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday: Australia 1st Innings 284 (S Smith 144; S Broad 5-86, C Woakes 3-58) England 1st Innings 374 (R Burns 133, J Root 57, B Stokes 50; P Cummins 3-84, N Lyon 3-112) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 124-3) C.

Bancroft c Buttler b Ali 7 D. Warner c Bairstow b Broad 8 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Stokes 40 S. Smith c Bairstow b Woakes 142 T. Head c Bairstow b Stokes 51 M. Wade c Denly b Stokes 110 T. Paine b Ali 34 J.

Pattinson not out 47 P.

Cummins not out 26 Extras (b11, lb2, nb6, w3) 22 Total (7 wkts dec, 112 overs, 500 mins) 487 Did not bat: P Siddle, N Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner), 2-27 (Bancroft), 3-75 (Khawaja), 4-205 (Head), 5-331 (Smith), 6-407 (Wade), 7-409 (Paine) Bowling: Broad 22-2-91-1 (1w); Woakes 13-1-46-1 (1w); Ali 29-1-130-2 (2nb); Root 12-1-50-0; Stokes 22-5-85-3 (4nb, 1w); Denly 14-1-72-0 England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Match position: England set 398 to win Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)