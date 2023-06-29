England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Wednesday: Australia 1st Innings D. Warner b Tongue 66 U.

Khawaja b Tongue 17 M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Robinson 47 S. Smith not out 85 T. Head st Bairstow b Root 77 C. Green c Anderson b Root 0 A.

Carey not out 11 Extras (b13, lb11, nb12) 36 Total (5 wkts, 83 overs, 392 mins) 339 To bat: M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-73 (Khawaja), 2-96 (Warner), 3-198 (Labuschagne), 4-316 (Head), 5-316 (Green) Bowling: Anderson 15-4-29-0 (1nb); Broad 18-4-72-0 (1nb); Robinson 21-3-86-1 (6nb); Tongue 18-3-88-2 (1nb); Stokes 3-1-21-0 (3nb); Root 8-1-19-2 England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)