UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Thursday: England 1st Innings R.

Burns c Bancroft b Cummins 53 J. Roy c Paine b Hazlewood 0 J. Root lbw b Hazlewood 14 J. Denly c Paine b Hazlewood 30 J. Buttler c Paine b Siddle 12 B. Stokes lbw b Lyon 13 J. Bairstow c Khawaja b Lyon 52 C.

Woakes c Paine b Cummins 32 J. Archer c Khawaja b Cummins 12 S. Broad b Lyon 11 J. Leach not out 6 Extras (b12, lb5, w6) 23 Total (all out, 77.1 overs, 354 mins) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Roy), 2-26 (Root), 3-92 (Denly), 4-116 (Burns), 5-136 (Buttler), 6-138 (Stokes), 7-210 (Woakes), 8-230 (Archer), 9-251 (Broad), 10-258 (Bairstow) Bowling: Cummins 21-8-61-3 (2w); Hazlewood 22-6-58-3; Siddle 13-2-48-1; Lyon 19.

1-2-68-3; Smith 2-0-6-0 Australia 1st Innings C.

Bancroft not out 5 D. Warner b Broad 3 U. Khawaja not out 18 Extras (b4) 4 Total (1 wkt, 13 overs, 56 mins) 30 To bat: S Smith, T Head, M Wade, T Paine, P Cummins, P Siddle, J Hazlewood, N Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Warner) Bowling: Broad 5-0-13-1; Archer 6-3-10-0; Woakes 2-0-3-0 Match position: Australia are 228 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Australia Lyon Chris Gaffaney Joel Wilson Ranjan Madugalle TV All

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

42 minutes ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

42 minutes ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

53 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

53 minutes ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

53 minutes ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.