England v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Thursday: England 1st Innings R.

Burns c Bancroft b Cummins 53 J. Roy c Paine b Hazlewood 0 J. Root lbw b Hazlewood 14 J. Denly c Paine b Hazlewood 30 J. Buttler c Paine b Siddle 12 B. Stokes lbw b Lyon 13 J. Bairstow c Khawaja b Lyon 52 C.

Woakes c Paine b Cummins 32 J. Archer c Khawaja b Cummins 12 S. Broad b Lyon 11 J. Leach not out 6 Extras (b12, lb5, w6) 23 Total (all out, 77.1 overs, 354 mins) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Roy), 2-26 (Root), 3-92 (Denly), 4-116 (Burns), 5-136 (Buttler), 6-138 (Stokes), 7-210 (Woakes), 8-230 (Archer), 9-251 (Broad), 10-258 (Bairstow) Bowling: Cummins 21-8-61-3 (2w); Hazlewood 22-6-58-3; Siddle 13-2-48-1; Lyon 19.

1-2-68-3; Smith 2-0-6-0 Australia 1st Innings C.

Bancroft not out 5 D. Warner b Broad 3 U. Khawaja not out 18 Extras (b4) 4 Total (1 wkt, 13 overs, 56 mins) 30 To bat: S Smith, T Head, M Wade, T Paine, P Cummins, P Siddle, J Hazlewood, N Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Warner) Bowling: Broad 5-0-13-1; Archer 6-3-10-0; Woakes 2-0-3-0 Match position: Australia are 228 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)