England v Australia teams for rugby Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Teams for one-off rugby union Test between England and Australia at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 1630 GMT): England Freddie Steward; Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Sam Simmonds, Raffi Quirke, Max Malins Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS) Australia Kurtley Beale; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; James O'Connor, Nic White; Rob Valentini, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Leota; Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold; James Slipper, Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell Replacements: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Oliver Hoskins, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Izaia Perese Coach: Dave Rennie (NZL) Referee: Jaco Peyper (RSA)