- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
England V India 1st ODI Brief Score
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 08:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between England and India at the Oval on Tuesday: England 110, 25.2 overs (J Bumrah 6-19, M Shami 3-31) v England
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Six-wicket Bumrah strikes as England all out for 110 in 1st India ODI7 minutes ago
-
Much-criticised ex-Formula One race director Masi quits FIA7 minutes ago
-
Four-wicket Bumrah strikes as England collapse in Ist India ODI8 minutes ago
-
Covid-19 pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO17 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid47 minutes ago
-
Northern Ireland unionists march amid political crisis47 minutes ago
-
US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon47 minutes ago
-
British Open first and second round tee times57 minutes ago
-
The Dutch art detective who says he recovered the 'Blood of Christ' relic1 hour ago
-
Wimbledon star Rybakina dismisses Russian 'product' claims1 hour ago
-
Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine-UN grain talks1 hour ago
-
Western Europe wilts under fresh heatwave2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.