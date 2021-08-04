England v India 1st Test scoreboard

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday: England 1st Innings R.

Burns lbw b Bumrah 0 D. Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18 Z. Crawley c Pant b Siraj 27 J. Root lbw b Thakur 64 J. Bairstow lbw b Shami 29 D. Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0 J. Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0 S. Curran not out 27 O.

Robinson c Shami b Thakur 0 S. Broad lbw b Bumrah 4 J. Anderson b Bumrah 1 Extras (b1, lb8, nb4) 13 Total (all out, 65.4 overs, 321 mins) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-42 (Crawley), 3-66 (Sibley), 4-138 (Bairstow), 5-138 (Lawrence), 6-145 (Buttler), 7-155 (Root), 8-155 (Robinson), 9-160 (Broad), 10-183 (Anderson) Bowling: Bumrah 20.

4-4-46-4 (2nb); Shami 17-2-28-3; Siraj 12-2-48-1; Thakur 13-3-41-2; Jadeja 3-0-11-0 (2nb) India 1st Innings R.

Sharma not out 9 KL Rahul not out 9 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1) 3 Total (0 wkts, 13 overs, 55 mins) 21 To bat: C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, S Thakur, J Bumrah, M Shami, M Siraj Bowling: Anderson 3-1-9-0; Broad 5-1-9-0 (1nb); Robinson 4-3-1-0; Curran 1-1-0-0 Match position: India are 162 runs behind with all 10 first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)