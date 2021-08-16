UrduPoint.com

England V India 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mon 16th August 2021

England v India 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Sunday: India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62) England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69) India 2nd Innings KL Rahul c Buttler b Wood 5 R.

Sharma c Mooen b Wood 21 C. Pujara c Root b Wood 45 V. Kohli c Buttler b Curran 20 A. Rahane c Buttler b Moeen 61 R. Pant not out 14 R.

Jadeja b Moeen 3 Ishant Sharma not out 4 Extras (b2, lb5, nb1) 8 Total (6 wkts, 82 overs, 363 mins) 181 To bat: Mohammed Shami, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Rahul), 2-27 (Rohit), 3-55 (Kohli), 4-155 (Pujara), 5-167 (Rahane), 6-175 (Jadeja) Bowling: Anderson 18-6-23-0; Robinson 10-6-20-0 (1nb); Wood 14-3-40-3; Curran 15-3-30-1; Moeen 20-1-52-2; Root 5-0-9-0 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson Match position: India lead by 154 runs with four second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

