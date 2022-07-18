UrduPoint.com

England V India 3rd ODI Brief Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

England v India 3rd ODI brief scores

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third one-day international between England and India on Sunday: At Old Trafford: England 259, 45.5 overs (J Buttler 60; Hardik Pandya 4-24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-60) v India 261-5, 42.

1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 no, Hardik Pandya 71; R Topley 3-35) result: India won by five wickets Series: India win three-match series 2-1 Player of the match: Rishabh Pant (IND)Player of the series: Hardik Pandya (IND)

