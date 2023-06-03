England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of a one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's on Friday: Ireland 1st Innings 172 (S Broad 5-51, J Leach 3-35) England 1st Innings (overnight: 152-1) Z.

Crawley c and b Hand 56 B. Duckett b Hume 182 O. Pope st Tucker b McBrine 205 J. Root b McBrine 56 H. Brook not out 9 Extras (b7, lb5, nb1, w3) 16 Total (4 wkts dec, 82.4 overs, 367 mins) 524 Did not bat: B Stokes, J Bairstow, S Broad, M Potts, J Tongue, J Leach Fall of wickets: 1-109 (Crawley), 2-361 (Duckett), 3-507 (Root), 4-524 (Pope) Bowling: Adair 20-2-127-0 (2w); Hume 17-0-85-1; Hand 19-2-113-1 (1w); Campher 13-0-88-0 (1nb); McBrine 13.4-0-99-2; Ireland 2nd Innings P.

Moor lbw b Tongue 11 J. McCollum ret hurt 12 A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Tongue 2 H. Tector not out 33 P. Stirling c Bairstow b Tongue 15 L. Tucker not out 21 Extras (nb3) 3 Total (3 wkts, 26 overs, 129 mins) 97 To bat: C Campher, A McBrine, M Adair, F Hand, G Hume Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Moor), 2-18 (Balbirnie), 3-63 (Stirling) Bowling: Broad 5-1-18-0 (2nb); Potts 6-1-28-0; Tongue 8-1-27-3; Leach 7-1-24-0 (1nb) Match position: Ireland are 255 runs behind with seven second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Wilson (AUS) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) Note: Match scheduled for maximum four days afp TotalEnergies