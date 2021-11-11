UrduPoint.com

England V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the first T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: England J. Buttler lbw b Sodhi 29 J.

Bairstow c Williamson b Milne 13 D. Malan c Conway b Southee 41 M. Ali not out 51 L. Livingstone c Santner b Neesham 17 E. Morgan not out 4 Extras (lb2, w9) 11 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 166 Did not bat: S.

Billings, C. Woakes, C. Jordan, A. Rashid, M. Wood Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Bairstow), 2-53 (Buttler), 3-116 (Malan), 4-156 (Livingstone) Bowling: Southee 4-0-24-1, Boult 4-0-40-0 (w5), Milne 4-0-31-1 (w1), Sodhi 4-0-32-1 (w2), Santner 1-0-8-0, Neesham 2-0-18-1 (w1), Phillips 1-0-11-0 New Zealand (target 167) M.

Guptill c Ali b Woakes 4 D. Mitchell not out 72 K. Williamson c Rashid b Woakes 5 D. Conway st Buttler b Livingstone 46 G. Phillips c Billings b Livingstone 2 J. Neesham c Morgan b Rashid 27 M. Santner not out 1 Extras (b1, lb4, nb1, w4) 10 Total (5 wickets, 19 overs) 167 Did not bat: A.

Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Guptill), 2-13 (Williamson), 3-95 (Conway), 4-107 (Phillips), 5-147 (Neesham) Bowling: Woakes 4-1-36-2, Jordan 3-0-31-0 (w3), Rashid 4-0-39-1, Wood 4-0-34-0 (nb1), Livingstone 4-0-22-2 (w1) Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by five wickets Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

