England V Pakistan 1st ODI Scoreboard

Thu 08th July 2021

England v Pakistan 1st ODI scoreboard

Cardiff, United Kingdom, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday: Pakistan Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Mahmood 0 Fakhar Zaman c Crawley b Parkinson 47 Babar Azam c Crawley b Mahmood 0 Mohammad Rizwan c Simpson b Gregory 13 Saud Shakeel lbw b Mahmood 5 Sohaib Maqsood run out (Vince) 19 Shadab Khan c Malan b Overton 30 Faheem Ashraf c Simpson b Mahmood 5 Hasan Ali c Malan b Parkinson 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi c Stokes b Overton 12 Haris Rauf not out 0 Extras (nb1, w3) 4 Total (all out, 35.2 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Imam), 2-0 (Babar), 3-17 (Rizwan), 4-26 (Shakeel), 5-79 (Maqsood), 6-90 (Zaman), 7-101 (Ashraf), 8-123 (Ali), 9-134 (Shadab), 10-141 (Afridi) Bowling: Mahmood 10-1-42-4; Gregory 4-1-11-1; Overton 6.

2-0-23-2 (1w); Carse 7-0-31-0 (1w); Parkinson 7-0-28-2 (1w); Stokes 1-0-6-0 (1nb) England P.

Salt c Maqsood b Afridi 7 D. Malan not out 68 Z. Crawley not out 58 Extras (lb1, nb1, w7) 9 Total (1 wkt, 21.5 overs) 142 Did not bat: J Vince, B Stokes, J Simpson, L Gregory, C Overton, B Carse, S Mahmood, M Parkinson Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Salt) Bowling: Afridi 5-0-22-1 (2w); Ali 4-0-33-0 (1nb, 2w); Rauf 4-0-28-0 (2w), Ashraf 5-0-33-0 (1w); Shadab 3-0-22-0; Shakeel 0.5-0-3-0 result: England won by nine wickets Player of the match: Saqib Mahmood (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining FixturesJul 10: 2nd ODI, Lord'sJul 13: 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham (d/n)

