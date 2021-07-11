England v Pakistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday: England P. Salt b Shakeel 60 D.

Malan c Khan b Ali 0 Z. Crawley b Afridi 0 J. Vince b Khan 56 B. Stokes b Ali 22 J. Simpson b Ali 17 L. Gregory c Zaman b Rauf 40 C. Overton c Rizwan b Ali 0 B. Carse b Rauf 31 S. Mahmood c Rauf b Ali 8 M.

Parkinson not out 7 Extras (nb1, w5) 6 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Malan), 2-21 (Crawley), 3-118 (Salt), 4-134 (Vince), 5-156 (Stokes), 6-160 (Simpson), 7-160 (Overton), 8-229 (Gregory), 9-233 (Carse), 10-247 (Mahmood) Bowling: Afridi 8-0-37-1, Ali 9.

2-0-51-5 (1nb, 3w), Ashraf 6-0-45-0, Rauf 9-0-54-2 (2w), Khan 10-1-46-1, Shakeel 3-0-14-1 Pakistan (target 248 in 47 overs) Imam-ul-Haq c Simpson b Gregory 1 Fakhar Zaman b Overton 10 Babar Azam lbw b Mahmood 19 Mohammad Rizwan c Simpson b Mahmood 5 Saud Shakeel c Overton b Parkinson 56 Sohaib Maqsood c Simpson b Overton 19 Shadab Khan c Parkinson b Gregory 21 Faheem Ashraf c Simpson b Parkinson 1 Hasan Ali c Overton b Carse 31 Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 18 Haris Rauf c Simpson b Gregory 1 Extras (lb5, nb2, w6) 13 Total (all out, 41 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imam), 2-25 (Azam), 3-36 (Rizwan), 4-53 (Zaman), 5-86 (Maqsood), 6-115 (Khan), 7-118 (Ashraf), 8-152 (Ali), 9-192 (Shakeel), 10-195 (Rauf) Bowling: Mahmood 8-0-21-2 (1w); Gregory 8-0-44-3 (2nb, 1w); Overton 9-2-39-2 (1w); Carse 8-0-44-1 (3w); Parkinson 8-0-42-2 Result: England won by 52 runs Player of the match: Lewis Gregory (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 2-0 Note: Match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture Jul 13: 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham (d/n) Previous result Jul 08, 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (d/n): England won by nine wickets d/n = day/night