UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V Pakistan 2nd ODI Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

England v Pakistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday: England P. Salt b Shakeel 60 D.

Malan c Khan b Ali 0 Z. Crawley b Afridi 0 J. Vince b Khan 56 B. Stokes b Ali 22 J. Simpson b Ali 17 L. Gregory c Zaman b Rauf 40 C. Overton c Rizwan b Ali 0 B. Carse b Rauf 31 S. Mahmood c Rauf b Ali 8 M.

Parkinson not out 7 Extras (nb1, w5) 6 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Malan), 2-21 (Crawley), 3-118 (Salt), 4-134 (Vince), 5-156 (Stokes), 6-160 (Simpson), 7-160 (Overton), 8-229 (Gregory), 9-233 (Carse), 10-247 (Mahmood) Bowling: Afridi 8-0-37-1, Ali 9.

2-0-51-5 (1nb, 3w), Ashraf 6-0-45-0, Rauf 9-0-54-2 (2w), Khan 10-1-46-1, Shakeel 3-0-14-1 Pakistan (target 248 in 47 overs) Imam-ul-Haq c Simpson b Gregory 1 Fakhar Zaman b Overton 10 Babar Azam lbw b Mahmood 19 Mohammad Rizwan c Simpson b Mahmood 5 Saud Shakeel c Overton b Parkinson 56 Sohaib Maqsood c Simpson b Overton 19 Shadab Khan c Parkinson b Gregory 21 Faheem Ashraf c Simpson b Parkinson 1 Hasan Ali c Overton b Carse 31 Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 18 Haris Rauf c Simpson b Gregory 1 Extras (lb5, nb2, w6) 13 Total (all out, 41 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imam), 2-25 (Azam), 3-36 (Rizwan), 4-53 (Zaman), 5-86 (Maqsood), 6-115 (Khan), 7-118 (Ashraf), 8-152 (Ali), 9-192 (Shakeel), 10-195 (Rauf) Bowling: Mahmood 8-0-21-2 (1w); Gregory 8-0-44-3 (2nb, 1w); Overton 9-2-39-2 (1w); Carse 8-0-44-1 (3w); Parkinson 8-0-42-2 Result: England won by 52 runs Player of the match: Lewis Gregory (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 2-0 Note: Match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture Jul 13: 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham (d/n) Previous result Jul 08, 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (d/n): England won by nine wickets d/n = day/night

Related Topics

Pakistan Cardiff Birmingham Lead Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Chris Broad Sophia Gardens Saud Shakeel Afridi TV All P

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

1 hour ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

1 hour ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

1 hour ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

1 hour ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

1 hour ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.