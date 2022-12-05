England v Senegal World Cup starting line-ups

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup last 16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium (kick off 1900 GMT): England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Senegal (4-3-3) Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN) Referee: Ivan Barton (ESA)