England v South Africa 2nd ODI scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second-one-day international between England and South Africa on Friday: At Old Trafford: England 201, 28.1 overs (L Livingstone 38, S Curran 35; D Pretorius 4-36, T Shamsi 2-39, A Nortje 2-53) v South Africa 83 (H Klaasen 33; A Rashid 3-29, R Topley 2-17, M Ali 2-22) result: England won by 118 runs Series: Three-match series level at 1-1 Note: Match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side