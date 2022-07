England v South Africa 2nd T20 scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Thursday: At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff South Africa 207-3, 20 overs (R Rossouw 96 no, R Hendricks 53; Moeen Ali 1-17) v England 149, 16.4 overs (J Bairstow 30; T Shamsi 3-27, A Phehlukwayo 3-39, L Nigidi 2-11) result: South Africa won by 58 runsSeries: Three-match series level at 1-1