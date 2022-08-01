England v South Africa 3rd T20 scores

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between England and South Africa on Sunday: At Southampton South Africa 191-5, 20 overs (R Hendricks 70, A Markram 51 no; D Willey 3-25) v England 101, 16.4 overs (J Bairstow 27; T Shamsi 5-24, K Maharaj 2-21) result: South Africa won by 90 runsSeries: South Africa win three-match series 2-1