England V Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

England v Sri Lanka 2nd T20 scoreboard

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between England and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday: Sri Lanka D.

Gunathilaka run out (Curran) 3 A. Fernando c Livingstone b Curran 6 K. Perera c Morgan b Rashid 21 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Wood 39 N. Dickwella c Morgan b Wood 3 D. Shanaka c Willey b Jordan 8 W.

Hasaranga st Bairstow b Rashid 3 I. Udana not out 19 A. Dhananjaya not out 2 Extras (lb3, w4) 7 Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 111 Did not bat: D Chameera, B Fernando Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Gunathilaka), 2-18 (Fernando), 3-68 (Perera), 4-76 (Mendis), 5-76 (Dickwella), 6-87 (Hasaranga), 7-90 (Shanaka) Bowling: Willey 4-0-17-0 (3w); Curran 2-0-8-1; Jordan 4-0-31-1 (1w); Livingstone 2-0-10-0; Wood 4-0-18-2; Rashid 4-0-24-2 England (revised target 103 in 18 overs) J.

Roy c Shanaka b Hasaranga 17 J.

Bairstow b B Fernando 0 D. Malan lbw b Chameera 4 E. Morgan c de Silva b Udana 11 S. Billings b Hasaranga 24 L. Livingstone not out 29 S. Curran not out 16 Extras (lb4, w3) 7 Total (5 wkts, 16.1 overs) 108 Did not bat: D Willey, C Jordan, A Rashid, M Wood Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Bairstow), 2-8 (Malan), 3-30 (Morgan), 4-36 (Roy), 5-90 (Billings) Bowling: Chameera 4-0-29-1 (2w); B Fernando 3-0-17-1 (1w); Udana 4-0-25-1; Hasaranga 4-0-20-2; Dananjaya 1.1-0-13-0 result: England won by five wickets (DLS method) Player of the match: Liam Livingstone (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 2-0 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG) tv umpire: Martin Saggers (ENG) Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG) Remaining Fixture June 26: 3rd T20, Southampton Previous ResultJune 23: 1st T20, Sophia Gardens: England won by eight wickets.

