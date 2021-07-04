UrduPoint.com
England V Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

England v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scoreboard

Bristol, United Kingdom, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Sri Lanka at the County Ground on Sunday: Sri Lanka Av.

Fernando lbw b Willey 14 K. Perera b Woakes 9 P. Nissanka c Bairstow b Willey 6 D. de Silva c Rashid b Woakes 4 O. Fernando c Woakes b T Curran 18 W. Hasaranga c Willey b T Curran 20 D. Shanaka not out 48 C.

Karunaratne c Bairstow b T Curran 11 B. Fernando c Bairstow b T Curran 7 D. Chameera st Bairstow b Rashid 16 As. Fernando run out (Billings/SCurran/Bairstow) 0 Extras (b1, lb1, w11) 13 Total (all out, 41.

1 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Perera), 2-29 (Av Fernando), 3-33 (Nissanka), 4-42 (De Silva), 5-63 (O Fernando), 6-87 (Hasaranga), 7-116 (Karunaratne), 8-124 (B Fernando), 9-152 (Chameera), 10-166 (As Fernando) Bowling: Woakes 10-3-28-2 (1w); Willey 7-0-36-2 (6w); S Curran 6.1-1-30-0 (2w); T Curran 10-0-35-4; Rashid 8-0-35-1 (2w) England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid Toss: England Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

