England v Sri Lanka 3rd T20 scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the third Twenty20 international between England and Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday: England J.

Bairstow b Udana 51 D. Malan c Shanaka b Chameera 76 L. Livingstone c Shanaka b B Fernando 14 S. Billings c Shanaka b Chameera 2 E. Morgan c Gunathilaka b Chameera 1 Moeen Ali c de Silva b Chameera 7 S.

Curran not out 9 C. Jordan not out 8 Extras (lb3, w9) 12 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 180 Did not bat: C Woakes, D Willey, A Rashid Fall of wickets: 1-105 (Bairstow), 2-143 (Livingstone), 3-148 (Billings), 4-151 (Morgan), 5-162 (Malan), 6-162 (Moeen) Bowling: Chameera 4-0-17-4; B Fernando 4-0-26-1; Udana 4-0-55-1 (4w); Sandakan 4-0-28-0; Hasaranga 3-0-42-0; Shanaka 1-0-9-0 (1w) Sri Lanka D, Gunathilaka c Malan b Willey 4 K.

Perera c Livingstone b Woakes 3 O. Fernando c Willey b Curran 19 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Willey 6 N. Dickwella c Jordan b Curran 11 D. Shanaka run out (Billings) 7 W. Hasaranga c Malan b Jordan 1 I.

Udana c Ali b Willey 0 B. Fernando b Livingstone 20 L. Sandakan not out 3 D. Chameera lbw b Moeen 1 Extras (b1, lb7, n1, w7) 16 Total (all out, 18.5 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gunathilaka), 2-23 (Perera), 3-29 (Mendis), 4-46 (O Fernando), 5-61 (Shanaka), 6-64 (Dickwella), 7-64 (Hasaranga), 8-64 (Udana), 9-88 (B Fernando), 10-91 (Chameera) Bowling: Willey 4-0-27-3 (1w); Woakes 4-0-9-1 (1w); Jordan 4-1-13-1 (2w); Curran 4-0-14-2 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 1-0-9-0; Livingstone 1-0-8-1; Moeen 0.5-0-3-1 result: England won by 89 runs Player of the match: Dawid Malan (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Player of the series: Sam Curran (ENG) Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG) tv umpire: David Millns (ENG) Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG) Previous results June 23: 1st T20 (D/N), Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England won by eight wickets June 24: 2nd T20 (D/N): Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England won by five wickets (DLS method) Note: D/N = day/night