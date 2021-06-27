UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

England v Sri Lanka 3rd T20 scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the third Twenty20 international between England and Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday: England J.

Bairstow b Udana 51 D. Malan c Shanaka b Chameera 76 L. Livingstone c Shanaka b B Fernando 14 S. Billings c Shanaka b Chameera 2 E. Morgan c Gunathilaka b Chameera 1 Moeen Ali c de Silva b Chameera 7 S.

Curran not out 9 C. Jordan not out 8 Extras (lb3, w9) 12 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 180 Did not bat: C Woakes, D Willey, A Rashid Fall of wickets: 1-105 (Bairstow), 2-143 (Livingstone), 3-148 (Billings), 4-151 (Morgan), 5-162 (Malan), 6-162 (Moeen) Bowling: Chameera 4-0-17-4; B Fernando 4-0-26-1; Udana 4-0-55-1 (4w); Sandakan 4-0-28-0; Hasaranga 3-0-42-0; Shanaka 1-0-9-0 (1w) Sri Lanka D, Gunathilaka c Malan b Willey 4 K.

Perera c Livingstone b Woakes 3 O. Fernando c Willey b Curran 19 K. Mendis c Bairstow b Willey 6 N. Dickwella c Jordan b Curran 11 D. Shanaka run out (Billings) 7 W. Hasaranga c Malan b Jordan 1 I.

Udana c Ali b Willey 0 B. Fernando b Livingstone 20 L. Sandakan not out 3 D. Chameera lbw b Moeen 1 Extras (b1, lb7, n1, w7) 16 Total (all out, 18.5 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gunathilaka), 2-23 (Perera), 3-29 (Mendis), 4-46 (O Fernando), 5-61 (Shanaka), 6-64 (Dickwella), 7-64 (Hasaranga), 8-64 (Udana), 9-88 (B Fernando), 10-91 (Chameera) Bowling: Willey 4-0-27-3 (1w); Woakes 4-0-9-1 (1w); Jordan 4-1-13-1 (2w); Curran 4-0-14-2 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 1-0-9-0; Livingstone 1-0-8-1; Moeen 0.5-0-3-1 result: England won by 89 runs Player of the match: Dawid Malan (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Player of the series: Sam Curran (ENG) Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG) tv umpire: David Millns (ENG) Match referee: Phil Whitticase (ENG) Previous results June 23: 1st T20 (D/N), Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England won by eight wickets June 24: 2nd T20 (D/N): Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England won by five wickets (DLS method) Note: D/N = day/night

Related Topics

T20 Sri Lanka Rashid Sandakan David Cardiff Billings Livingstone Dawid Malan Sophia Gardens June TV All

Recent Stories

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

28 minutes ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

28 minutes ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

28 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

45 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

45 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.