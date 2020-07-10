England v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of West Indies' first innings on the third day of the first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday: England 1st Innings 204 (J Holder 6-42, S Gabriel 4-62) West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 57-1) K.

Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 65 J. Campbell lbw b Anderson 28 S. Hope c Stokes b Bess 16 S. Brooks c Buttler b Anderson 39 R. Chase lbw b Anderson 47 J. Blackwood c Anderson b Bess 12 S. Dowrich c Buttler b Stokes 61 J.

Holder c Archer b Stokes 5 A. Joseph b Stokes 18 K. Roach not out 1 S.

Gabriel b Wood 4 Extras (lb21, nb1) 22 Total (all out, 102 overs, 452 mins) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Campbell), 2-102 (Hope), 3-140 (Brathwaite), 4-173 (Brooks), 5-186 (Blackwood), 6-267 (Chase), 7-281 (Holder), 8-306 (Joseph), 9-313 (Dowrich), 10-318 (Gabriel) Bowling: Anderson 25-11-62-3; Archer 22-3-61-0 (1nb); Wood 22-2-74-1; Stokes 14-5-49-4; Bess 19-5-51-2; England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (capt), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson Match position: West Indies lead by 114 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)