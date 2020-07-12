England v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Saturday: England 1st Innings 204 (J Holder 6-42, S Gabriel 4-62) West Indies 1st Innings 318 (K Brathwaite 65, S Gabriel 61; B Stokes 4-49, J Anderson 3-62) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 15-0) R.

Burns c Campbell b Chase 42 D. Sibley c Dowrich b Gabriel 50 J. Denly c Holder b Chase 29 Z. Crawley c and b Joseph 76 B. Stokes c Hope b Holder 46 O. Pope b Gabriel 12 J. Buttler b Joseph 9 D. Bess b Gabriel 3 J.

Archer not out 5 M.

Wood not out 1 Extras (lb9, nb2) 11 Total (8 wkts, 104 overs, 465 mins) 284 To bat: J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Burns), 2-113 (Burns), 3-151 (Denly), 4-249 (Stokes), 5-253 (Crawley), 6-265 (Buttler), 7-278 (Bess), 8-279 (Pope) Bowling: Roach 22-8-50-0; Gabriel 18-3-62-3 (2nb); Holder 20-8-43-1; Chase 25-6-71-2; Joseph 16-2-40-2; Brathwaite 3-0-9-0; West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wkt), Jason Holder (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Match position: England lead West Indies by 170 runs with two wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)