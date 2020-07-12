England v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Sunday: England 1st Innings 204 (J Holder 6-42, S Gabriel 4-62) West Indies 1st Innings 318 (K Brathwaite 65, S Gabriel 61; B Stokes 4-49, J Anderson 3-62) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 284-8) R.

Burns c Campbell b Chase 42 D. Sibley c Dowrich b Gabriel 50 J. Denly c Holder b Chase 29 Z. Crawley c and b Joseph 76 B. Stokes c Hope b Holder 46 O. Pope b Gabriel 12 J. Buttler b Joseph 9 D. Bess b Gabriel 3 J.

Archer c Dowrich b Gabriel 23 M. Wood c Dowrich b Gabriel 2 J. Anderson not out 4 Extras (b4, lb10, nb3) 17 Total (all out, 111.

2 overs, 502 mins) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Burns), 2-113 (Burns), 3-151 (Denly), 4-249 (Stokes), 5-253 (Crawley), 6-265 (Buttler), 7-278 (Bess), 8-279 (Pope), 9-303 (Wood), 10-313 (Archer) Bowling: Roach 22-8-50-0; Gabriel 21.2-4-75-5 (3nb); Holder 22-8-49-1; Chase 25-6-71-2; Joseph 18-2-45-2; Brathwaite 3-0-9-0; West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wkt), Jason Holder (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Match position: West Indies set 200 to win Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)