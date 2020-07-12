UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

England v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Sunday: England 1st Innings 204 (J Holder 6-42, S Gabriel 4-62) West Indies 1st Innings 318 (K Brathwaite 65, S Gabriel 61; B Stokes 4-49, J Anderson 3-62) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 284-8) R.

Burns c Campbell b Chase 42 D. Sibley c Dowrich b Gabriel 50 J. Denly c Holder b Chase 29 Z. Crawley c and b Joseph 76 B. Stokes c Hope b Holder 46 O. Pope b Gabriel 12 J. Buttler b Joseph 9 D. Bess b Gabriel 3 J.

Archer c Dowrich b Gabriel 23 M. Wood c Dowrich b Gabriel 2 J. Anderson not out 4 Extras (b4, lb10, nb3) 17 Total (all out, 111.

2 overs, 502 mins) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Burns), 2-113 (Burns), 3-151 (Denly), 4-249 (Stokes), 5-253 (Crawley), 6-265 (Buttler), 7-278 (Bess), 8-279 (Pope), 9-303 (Wood), 10-313 (Archer) Bowling: Roach 22-8-50-0; Gabriel 21.2-4-75-5 (3nb); Holder 22-8-49-1; Chase 25-6-71-2; Joseph 18-2-45-2; Brathwaite 3-0-9-0; West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wkt), Jason Holder (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Match position: West Indies set 200 to win Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Brooks Shannon Southampton Anderson Shane Dowrich Roston Chase Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

36 minutes ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

1 hour ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.