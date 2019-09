(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :England won the fifth Ashes Test by 135 runs on Sunday to level the five-match series with Australia at 2-2.

The tourists were set an unlikely 399 to win but despite a century from Matthew Wade, they were bowled out for 263, with Stuart Broad and Jack Leach taking four wickets each.