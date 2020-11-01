England win Six Nations as France beat Ireland 35-27

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :England claimed the Six Nations title for a seventh time on Saturday after France failed to score enough points in their 35-27 win over Ireland in Paris.

Les Bleus notched up a bonus-point victory thanks to a fourth try from Virimi Vakatawa, but missed out on a first Championship title in a decade after not managing to claim a 31-point difference victory over the Irish.

Earlier in the day, Rugby World Cup runners-up England overcame Italy 34-5 in Rome, with scrum-half Ben Youngs scoring twice in his 100th Test.