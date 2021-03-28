UrduPoint.com
England Win Toss, Bowl In ODI Decider Against India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

England win toss, bowl in ODI decider against India

Pune, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl in the deciding third one-day international against India on Sunday.

With the series level at 1-1 in Pune, England have made one change from their previous win when they chased down 337 on Friday. Pace bowler Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.

"Very proud of the performance the other day, and it showed our passion," Buttler said at the toss.

"It's important to continue playing the brand of cricket that we played last time. It's been a fantastic tour with some great matches, and we're desperate to win." England are looking to finish the tour on a high after losing the Test series 3-1 and the Twenty20 series 3-2.

India also made one change to their starting XI with left-arm seamer T. Natarajan replacing spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli said he would have bowled first if he had won the toss in his 200th international match as India captain.

"The old saying is the toss is not in your control - it's completely out of my control now. I would have bowled first as well," Kohli said.

"Our best cricket has come when our backs have been against the wall. We had to come back in the Test series, and T20Is we had to come back twice." India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

