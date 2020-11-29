UrduPoint.com
England Win Toss, Elect To Bowl In Second T20 International

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

England win toss, elect to bowl in second T20 international

Paarl, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :England won the toss and decided to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Match referee Andy Pycroft initially said South Africa had won the toss and home captain Quinton de Kock appeared to indicate that he would bat.

But after examining the coin more closely, Pycroft said England's Eoin Morgan had called correctly.

"It's all worked out for the best," said Morgan of the confusion.

England won the first match at Newlands in Cape Town by five wickets on Friday when Morgan also chose to field. The tourists will be looking to clinch the three-match series.

Morgan said conditions were not a factor in his decision.

"It's a personal preference. Conditions look really good. It's a bigger playing surface (than Newlands) and there's a gusty breeze that we think can play quite a big part.

I don't think the surface will change." England named an unchanged team but South Africa made two changes. Reeza Hendricks replaced Pite van Biljon in a switch of batsmen, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje came in for Beuran Hendricks, who conceded 56 runs in his four overs on Friday.

De Kock said South Africa "didn't do anything too bad (on Friday) so we'll keep doing what we've been doing".

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Shaun GeorgeTV umpire: Allahudien PalekarMatch referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

