UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Women's Captain Hunter To Miss Six Nations Finale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

England women's captain Hunter to miss Six Nations finale

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :England women's captain Sarah Hunter has been ruled out of the Six Nations finale away to Italy, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced Tuesday.

The No 8 will miss England's bid for a second successive Grand Slam with a hamstring injury.

Vice-captain Emily Scarratt will lead the team in Hunter's absence, with flanker Marlie Packer included in the squad for Sunday's game in Parma after nine months out with injury.

"We're really looking forward to our final Six Nations game against Italy where we're targeting the Grand Slam," said England coach Simon Middleton in a RFU statement.

"We're naturally disappointed Sarah Hunter is ruled out but we feel it's best she sits out of this one in order to recover properly."England retained their Six Nations title last week after nearest challengers France were held to a surprise 13-13 draw by Scotland in Glasgow.

That result left England with an unassailable six-point lead heading into the final round.

Related Topics

Football France Parma Glasgow Lead Italy Women Sunday Best Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

57 seconds ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

1 minute ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

3 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

10 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.