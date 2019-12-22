UrduPoint.com
England World Cup Winner Martin Peters Dies Aged 76

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:30 AM

England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies aged 76

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Peters, whose death was announced by West Ham, was part of the Hammers trio of captain Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Wembley, for England's only World Cup triumph.

