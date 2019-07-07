UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Anderson In Ashes Fitness Race After Calf Injury

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

England's Anderson in Ashes fitness race after calf injury

Manchester, United Kingdom, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :England spearhead James Anderson has just under a month to prove his fitness for the first Ashes Test against Australia after suffering a "low-grade calf muscle tear" while playing for county side Lancashire.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will miss Lancashire's next two four-day County Championship matches against Northamptonshire and Sussex after leaving the field during a match against Durham on July 2 due to tightness to his right calf.

The 36-year-old Anderson underwent an MRI scan on Friday, with an England and Wales cricket board spokesman saying Sunday: "The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low-grade calf muscle tear.

"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire CCC medical teams.

" The spokesman confirmed fast-medium bowler Anderson would miss Lancashire's next two Championship match before adding: "He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the Specsavers Test match versus Ireland at Lord's on July 24 and the Specsavers Ashes Series against Australia starting on August 1." Anderson, who is not involved in the ongoing World Cup as he no longer features in one-day internationals, has taken 575 wickets in 148 Tests to lie fourth in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Birmingham's Edgbaston will be the venue for the opening match of a five-Test Ashes series at the start of next month.

Australia hold the Ashes but they have not won a Test series in England since 2001.

England face Australia in the World Cup semi-finals in Birmingham on Thursday.

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Birmingham Durham Anderson Wales Ireland July August Sunday

Recent Stories

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

1 hour ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

2 hours ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

2 hours ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.