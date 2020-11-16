UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Buttler Wary Of 'fantastic' De Kock Ahead Of South Africa Tour

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

England's Buttler wary of 'fantastic' De Kock ahead of South Africa tour

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :England's Jos Buttler has said he is a "huge fan" of South Africa captain Quinton de Kock as the two wicketkeeper-batsmen prepare to go head-to-head in an upcoming Twenty20 series.

England travel to South Africa on Monday, despite administrative chaos within South African cricket that threatened the trip, for a tour that includes three international T20 matches and three one-day internationals.

But attention will be focussed on the shortest format given there are Twenty20 World Cups in both 2021 and 2022.

And the clash between Buttler and De Kock, both dynamic batsmen and athletic keepers, could go a long way to deciding the series.

"I'm a huge fan of his," Buttler told reporters on Monday before the squad left for Cape Town.

"He is a fantastic player with an excellent cricket brain. I really enjoy how he views the game and looks to take it on.

"He is one of my favourite players in the world at the moment, and is brilliant with the bat and as a wicketkeeper," added Buttler.

The tour will, as happened with England's recent home international series, see matches limited to two venues -- in this case Cape Town and Paarl -- with players from both sides based in bio-secure bubbles.

- Archer threat - Buttler is one of several England players who gained further experience of bubble life while playing in this year's Indian Premier League where one of his team-mates at the Rajasthan Royals was England quick Jofra Archer.

Even though the Royals finished bottom of the table, fast bowler Archer was named the tournament's most valuable player after taking 20 wickets in 14 matches.

During the home season, multi-format star Archer spent 87 days -- more time than any other England player -- in lockdown.

Archer, however, has been rested from the one-day leg of the South Africa tour.

"He was bowling fantastically and smacking them out of the park," said Buttler of Archer.

"He is someone who has spent the most days in a lockdown situation over the last six months so for any young man it is tough sometimes.

"So I think this little break before the South Africa tour would have been great for him. I know he had some family come out and join him in the IPL which was a big plus as well." Meanwhile Buttler hopes the strategy that saw England recover from an early exit at the 2015 World Cup to champions four years later will also aid them in their quest to win next year's T20 edition.

"To win the series is the ultimate aim but we are building towards a World Cup and one of the things we did really well in 50-over cricket is win and learn at the same time.

"The 50-over side (that won the 2019 World Cup) nearly picked itself by the end of that cycle.

"That is a great place to be as a side...you are very familiar with your own role and what you expect of your team-mates."

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Threatened Indian Premier League Young Man Jos Paarl Cape Town Same South Africa 2015 2019 National University Family From

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

36 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

46 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.