London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Thursday urged people to "prioritise" social and work interactions before and during Christmas, as the government grapples with surging Omicron coronavirus cases.

"People should prioritise what really matters to them and then cut down on the things that don't," Whitty told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.

"It may be that what really matters to them is going to the office party. Fine. But I think it really should be for people to make those choices." Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases in laboratories Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit last year, as the country nervously awaits further evidence of the variant's severity and impact.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pleaded with all Britons to get booster jabs in the face of the spiralling infections, but has stopped short of outlawing large gatherings or introducing tighter curbs on most socialising.

However, at a joint press conference Wednesday Whitty struck a more strident tone than Johnson, who this week faced an unprecedented rebellion among his own Tory MPs this week against more minor new restrictions.

After recommending people minimise their contacts, while the prime minister simply urged caution and getting jabbed, the chief medic insisted they were united in their approach.

"I wouldn't want to say to people, they should do a particular thing -- they should do this or they should do that," Whitty told MPs.

"This is about saying to people: 'look, this is a period to prioritise'.

"And that also, to be clear, was a message the prime minister also said last night." The UK government has updated its guidance since last week to urge people to work from home if they can, while mandating they must wear masks in some settings.

It has not recommended canceling hospitality events, such as Christmas parties.

But public health messaging and compliance have been undermined by claims that government staff held parties last Christmas, despite telling the public to cancel theirs then.

Meanwhile, in a sign of discontent with the embattled Johnson -- who has faced weeks of wide-ranging scandals -- around 100 Conservatives lawmakers voted against introducting vaccine passes for nightclubs and sports venues, as part of several new virus curbs.

The measures passed anyway Tuesday with the support of the opposition Labour party.