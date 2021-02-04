UrduPoint.com
England's Crawley Out Of India Test With Wrist Injury

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

New Delhi, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :England batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first Test in India with a wrist injury, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Crawley, 23, slipped on a marble floor outside the dressing room during training ahead of the four-Test series starting in Chennai on Friday.

"Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

The England medical team will continue to asses his progress over the next few weeks, the release added.

"It's really frustrating and frustrating for Zak in particular," Joe Root, the England captain, told reporters.

Root said the team has taken precaution by putting towels down (on the marble floor). "It was a freak accident and hope it's the last one."Root did not say who would replace the Kent batsman, who hit 267 for his maiden Test century against Pakistan at Southampton in August.

