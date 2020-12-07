England's Cricket Tour Of S.Africa Cancelled After Covid-19 Outbreak: Official
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM
Johannesburg, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :England's cricket tour of South Africa has been called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the England touring party, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson said Monday.
The announcement came after the rearranged first match in the three-match series on Sunday was cancelled after two members of the England touring party tested positive for the virus.